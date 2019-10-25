Christopher Oji

A police officer attached to the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce), Sergeant Owoeye Olumide, was hit by a stray bullet from miscreants around Lily Pond Transit Truck Park at Apapa.

The operatives of the agency were attacked by miscreants with cutlasses, charms, broken bottles and guns while clearing criminal hideouts around Apapa.

CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, chairman of the agency, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that the attack was as a result of the demolition of illegal structures and shanties, which served as abode to miscreants around the area.

He said: “They used to hide inside the illegal structures and shanties to carry out their nefarious activities on innocent members of the public.

“One of my police officer, Sgt Owoeye Olumide, was hit by a bullet on his left thigh from these miscreants who protested against the demolition of the illegal structures around Lilly Pond Road, Apapa.

“The demolition exercise became imperative following complaints of criminal attacks by residents and traders around the area.

“The entire Lily Pond area of Apapa has now become an abode for criminal elements who rob unsuspecting members of the public of their valuables such as wallets, jewelry phones.”

The chairman confirmed that 16 suspects were arrested in connection with the attack, adding that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, has directed that the suspects be charged to court.