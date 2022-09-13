From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Major roads and streets in Owerri , the state capital of Imo state were deserted on Tuesday as President Buhari landed in the state for the commissioning of some signature projects executed by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

This is just as residents of the capital metropolis are observing the Sit- at – Home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB) in solidarity with Nnamdi Kanu detained leader of the Pro – Biafra group whose case comes up today

As early as 8 AM the usual bustling Bank, Okigwe ,Weathdral , Douglas and Teltow were deserted with few commercial buses and private vehicles .

Also major markets , shopping malls and commercial banks did not open for business.

Although , there are heavy presence of security agents who are stationed in strategic junctions in the state capital of Owerri.