From Tony osauzo, Benin

Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has called on the Federal to strengthen the nation’s security agencies to enable them to brace up to the prevailing nation-wide security challenges threatening it’s corporate existence.

He made the appeal when participants of Senior Executive Course 43 of 2020 from National Institute For Policy and Strategy Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, visited him in Benin City.

The Oba drew the attention of the visiting participants from the National Institute to the series of calls by traditional rulers and Corporate bodies for their advisory roles to be enshrined in the Constitution, saying that traditional rulers apart from being peace-makers are also bridge-builders between the multi-lingua communities across Nigeria.

He commended the visiting course 43 participants he decribed as the ‘think-tank’ of the nation for their confidence in coming to consult with the Palace and appreciated their past efforts in the policies formulated for the country and their focus now in ensuring that the policies are implemented.

The Benin monarch expressed hope that his humble advice and admonition will aid the participants to formulate policies for the betterment of this country.

Earlier, in his remark, the leader of participants and the directing staff of National Institute For Policy and Strategy studies, Rear Admiral E. O. Jaiyeola, informed the Oba that they were in Edo State on a local study tour as part of understudying the country with the view to finding out why policies articulated in the past were never implementation for the good of the country.

Rear Admiral Jaiyeola who requested for fatherly advice of the Oba on the role of traditional institution in contemporary Nigeria also solicited for royal prayers to make them succeed in their assignment.