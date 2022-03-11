From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

President Muhammadu Buhari has been commended for his leadership quality which has strengthened democracy and his efforts in ensuring peace and security in the nation.

Former military governor of Plateau and Katsina States, Major General Lawrence Anebi Onoja(retd) gave the commendation yesterday at the public presentation of the book, “The Idoma in Politics” in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He stated that Buhari has raised hopes of absolute peace with a prompt response to insurgency and banditary and has sustained that effort with a renewed vigour to quell raging upheavels and threats to the peace of the nation.

Onoja said that democracy in the Buhari administration has fared better with policies and programmes that cater for the needs of Nigerians and while more is required, a noticeable improvement over the past situation is a gladenning occurrence.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He further commended Governor Samuel Ortom for his defence of Benue State and his belief in fairness and equity saying that this has raised the hope of an Idoma emerging as Governor of Benue State in 2023 through a dialogue with Tiv.

In a review of the book, Prof. Joseph Golwa emphasized cooperation and fairness between the majority and minority population for meaningful and robust democracy.

He stressed that the author of the book, Dr. Elvis Ogenyi has unveiled marginalization and lack of equity as major obstacles to a healthy democratic and political engagement in the country.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

While unveiling the book, senatorial aspirant for the Benue South Senatorial District, Isaac Egboja called for less emphasis on ethnic and personal interests in politics and a greater focus on merit and service which the author has recommended in the book.