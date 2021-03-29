From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

All academic activities have been totally grounded at the state-owned Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma as the indefinite strike embarked upon by the university’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) assumed full effect.

Situation report from the University yesterday indicated that both staff and students have deserted the university campus as a result of the strike.

The union, through its chairman, Dr. Monday Igbafen, hinged the reason for the indefinite strike on “the vexatious habitual non-payment of salaries and non-remittance of check-off dues and other sundry deductions in the university.”

According to him, the current strike is a climax of the failure of the university administration and the Edo State Government to meaningfully and satisfactorily address the union’s demand for payment of unpaid 4 months salaries and one year unremitted check-off dues and other sundry deductions, which the union claimed is in billions of naira.

Dr. Igbafen reaffirmed the union’s resolve yesterday at Ekpoma to sustain the strike till the demand of the union is met.

Meanwhile, the other three (3) staff unions in the University, the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions (NASU) had been on strike since October last year for the same reason of non-payment of salaries, check-off dues and other sundry deductions, resulting in a total collapse of administrative activities in the university since October last year.

Rising from their weekly joint congress meeting yesterday at Ekpoma, the University’s Joint Action Committee (JAC) of SSANU, NAAT and NASU resolved to sustain their strike till their demand for payment of unpaid salaries, check-off dues and other deductions is met.

The JAC of SSANU, NAAT and NASU dismissed the threat by the University Administration to implement the policy of No Work, No Pay.

According to the unions, we stand by the policy of No Pay, No Work.

Chairmen of the University’s SSANU, NAAT and NASU, Comrade Tom Onofua, Comrade B. J. Omoikhoje and Comrade C. Odiamehi respectively insisted that all outstanding salaries and check-off dues must be paid before considering resumption of duties.