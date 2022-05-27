From Okwe Obi, Abuja
Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on the Federal Government to do the needful as the N34 billion released was not part of their demands.
Emmanuel Osodeke, national president of the lecturers’ union, who spoke in Ota, Ogun State, yesterday, said ASUU would not call off the over 100-day strike when government had not attended to their demands.
He was reacting to the N34 billion released by the Federal Government for payment of minimum wage consequential adjustment.
The don, however, sympathised with students over the prolonged strike. ASUU has been on strike since February 14 over improved welfare package, better working conditions and the implementation of various labour agreements signed with the Federal Government between 2009 and 2020.
Osodeke said the students were suffering for Nigeria’s future and education system.
The ASUU president said the students were not being punished but paying the price to ensure Nigeria had a good education system.
