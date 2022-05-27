From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has called on the Federal Government to do the needful as the N34 billion released was not part of their demands.

Emmanuel Osodeke, national president of the lecturers’ union, who spoke in Ota, Ogun State, yesterday, said ASUU would not call off the over 100-day strike when government had not attended to their demands.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He was reacting to the N34 billion released by the Federal Government for payment of minimum wage consequential adjustment.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The don, however, sympathised with students over the prolonged strike. ASUU has been on strike since February 14 over improved welfare package, better working conditions and the implementation of various labour agreements signed with the Federal Government between 2009 and 2020.

Osodeke said the students were suffering for Nigeria’s future and education system.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

The ASUU president said the students were not being punished but paying the price to ensure Nigeria had a good education system.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .