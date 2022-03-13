By Gabriel Dike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) would today hold an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja to take a position on the next line of action.

The emergency NEC meeting would deliberate on the outcome of its engagements with the Federal Government. The NEC would also take a position on whether to participate in the newly constituted renegotiation committee.

The union would also take a position on whether to declare a full-blown strike in the public universities.

Sunday Sun gathered that chairmen and principal officers were already in Abuja for the NEC meeting.

A top member of ASUU confirmed that the NEC meeting would hold at the national secretariat in Abuja but declined to say whether ASUU would declare an indefinite strike after their deliberation.

Recall that ASUU on Monday, February 14 declared one month warning strike to find press home the implementation of its demands by the Federal Government.

ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, had said after the expiration of the four weeks strike, NEC would meet to decide its next line of action. He disclosed that the union opted for the industrial action following failure of the Federal Government to fully implement ASUU’s outstanding demands dating back to 13 years.