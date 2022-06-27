From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has clarified why the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was not invited to the Thursday meeting at the Presidential Villa.

Media reports last week quoted its Minister, Chris Ngige, as saying that relevant agencies would hold a meeting pertaining the ongoing university strike the next day.

But ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, said his union did not receive any invitation.

However, a statement by the Ministry’s spokesperson Mr Olajide Oshundun explained the meeting was meant for only inter-ministerial departments and agencies committees of the Federal Government and that none of the university based unions including ASUU was invited.

The statement read in part: “The meeting in question was called to assess the progress made so far on addressing the few outstanding demands of the striking university workers, such as the contentious payment platform and the renegotiation of their conditions of service. These two committees were empanelled by the Honourable Minister and the Chief of Staff to the President at the last tripartite plus meetings of the unions and the government side.

“For the avoidance of doubt, none of the unions was invited to last Thursday’s meeting and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Dr Chris Ngige, while briefing State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting last Wednesday, June 22, 2022, clarified that the meeting would hold the next day (Thursday, June 23,2022), for the government side alone.

“As expected, the meeting held and all the stakeholders reported on the various assignments given to them and accordingly, received further briefing and directives from the President in order to accelerate discussions with ASUU. It is hoped that before Wednesday this week, all the various sub-committees will turn in their reports, to enable Mr. President to be briefed fully and for decisions to be taken on the contentious payment platform and the renegotiation of the conditions of service, especially the issue of wage increase.

“It is after receiving briefings from the government side that the Ministry of Labour will bring all the stakeholders, including the unions, to a conference table to look at the agreement before signing or endorsement.”