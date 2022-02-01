From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile Ife has cautioned students not to be distracted by the strike action declared by the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU).

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olanrewaju, on Tuesday said the strike of the union does not affect the ongoing lectures.

The statement noted that majority of academic staff in OAU are not on strike and nothing would affect the academic calendar.

“Attention of management has been drawn to a circular issued by a section of the academic staff, calling on its members to go on strike, beginning from Monday, 31st January 2022.

“The University Management is using this medium to inform the general public, particularly our students, their parents or guardians, that overwhelming majority of the academic staff in OAU are not on strike neither do the ongoing intention of going on any strike action. Lectures are ongoing and students are being attended to by lecturers in their respective departments.

“Parents, guardians, alumni and friends of the University are assured of the uninterrupted academic calendar as our students are advised to go about their normal academic activities because there is no cause for concern or alarm.

“In addition, the University Management wishes to appreciate the majority of our lecturers who have the interest of the students at heart, and have been teaching and attending to students,” the statement added.