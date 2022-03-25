The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Jigawa, Mr Aliyu Sale, has read the riot act to officers and men of the command, warning them to shun any plan to embark on a strike.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports there had been rumours that some personnel of the police were planning to embark on a strike action over the non- implementation of the new salary structure approved by the federal government.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Lawan Shiisu, in a statement in Dutse on Friday, quoted Sale as giving warning of dire consequences of such action at a meeting with officers and men of the command.

Shiisu said that the meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police, Commander 35 Police Mobile Force, Head of Departments, Divisional Police Officers, among others.

The CP enjoined men of the command to disregard the rumours and remain committed, dedicated and eschew acts of mutiny.

Sale further conveyed the displeasure of the Inspector General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali, to the planned strike and reminded the officers and men that the Nigeria Police Force is a regimented and disciplined organisation.

The CP said that there were laid down rules and guidelines for addressing grievances and in no document is there provision for a strike action.

“It is worthy of note that a strike action or other deliberate disruption of law enforcement services by any member of the organisation is mutinous, as the personnel of the force should not be found engaging in behaviours of such.

“Attempt of such is tantamount to disloyalty and indiscipline, as policing services are paramount and essential in the maintenance of orderliness and peace in the nation,’’ Sale said.

He thanked the officers and men for their continued efforts in fighting crimes and criminality in the state, and assured them of the IGP’s relentless efforts to ensure that their welfare remains topmost priority. (NAN)