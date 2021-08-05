From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The people of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State on Thursday lauded the National Association of Seadogs (Pirate Confraternity) for it’s intervention in the health of residents through medical outreach.

Obi of the kingdom, Ifechukwude Chukwuka Okonjo II made the commendation during the routine medical outreach to the community by the association.

Represented by the Ihaza of the kingdom, Prof. Ikechukwu Onyemuwan, the monarch said the free medical service was a stop gap situation since the commencement of strike by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

He said residents of the kingdom were very glad to receive the association as it provide them to opportunity to have access to quality healthcare provided by professional doctors.

President of NAS, Mr. Abiola Owoaje said the outreach was one of the humanitarian services of the association, adding that the medical service was at the primary level.

“We provide medical intervention at the primary level. We have identified Ogwashi-Uku as a community to benefit from the intervention. We have so many professionals who are offering services in terms of medication.

“We do this regularly every three months, from one community to the other based on the need that we identify in such benefiting community,” he said.

Owoaje who decried the strike by NARD, appealed to the Federal Government to meet the demands of the doctors, while also calling on the doctors to understand that they are rendering humanitarian services.

“There is a dire need for medical services in the country. As you know, the doctors are on strike because of poor condition of service, and most Nigerians cannot afford what the private hospitals are charging.

“What we can do is to help in our own small way. We try to identify community in need of assistance and we have chosen Ogwashi-Uku today for this outreach,” he added.

