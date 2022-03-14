From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has asked the Federal Government to desist from misinforming Nigerians about the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), insisting that the software is still undergoing testing.

The UTAS is one of ASUU’s demands in the ongoing one month warning strike that is supposed to end on Monday.

It was developed by the union as an alternative to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) that the Federal government is using to pay its workers.

Although addressing newsmen after a federal executive council (FEC) meeting recently in Abuja, Kashifu Inuwa, director general of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) had said UTAS failed three integrity tests.

However, in a statement issued at the weekend, ASUU President, Emmauel Osodeke, had criticised the statements credited to both the minister of Communication and Digital Economy and director general, NITDA which claimed that UTAS has failed the integrity test.

He expressed shock that the UTAS which was tagged: “satisfactory” by all relevant agencies, including NITDA after an integrity test was carried out on August 10, 2021 at the Nigerian University Commission (NUC) is now being labelled a failure.