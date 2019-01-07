The minister’s meeting with Labour, including the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) was deadlocked last week. Talks resume today. James Ojo, Abuja The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, will today meet with the executives of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in a attempts to end the ongoing strike. FG committed to promoting Social Security — Ngige Ngige is scheduled to also meet with Organised Labour; to avert a protest planned for tomorrow, over non-transmission of a bill on a new minimum wage to the National Assembly.

ASUU commenced a nationwide industrial action on November 5, 2018, following the Federal Government’s inability to respond to its demands. The union specifically, accused government of not implementing the Memorandum of Action it signed, while several moves to make ASUU call off the strike were unsuccessful. Today’s reconciliatory meeting, according to a statement from the ministry’s Director of Press, Samuel Olowookere is expected to improve on the mileage attained so far at resolving all contending issues.

The last meeting with Ngige ended abruptly when ASUU President, Professor Abiodun Ogunyemi, stormed out of the meeting with other members of his team. He denied it ever happened. Ngige admitted at the end of the meeting that “there are areas that are still outstanding which we are going to address.”