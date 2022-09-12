By Gabriel Dike and Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Industrial Court (NIC) in Abuja, would today, begin hearing in the suit filed against the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) by the Federal Government over the seven months strike.

ASUU had embarked on strike since February 14 to protest alleged decay of infrastructure at the various institutions, as well as neglect of welfare of its members.

Talks between government and ASUU to end the strike has not yielded any fruitful results leading to the suit.

Federal Government through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige has filed a referral before the court for an accelerated hearing of the suit. The referral instrument addressed to the Registrar was raised in line with the powers vested on the minister by trade dispute mechanism and the provisions of section 17 of the Trade Dispute Act. CAP. 18, Laws of Federal Republic of Nigeria (LFN).

The document dated September 8, 2022 and signed by the minister read: “We have referred (the dispute to the NIC) and all parties FGN/ FMEd/HAGF/ASUU have been served for appearance and hearing at NiCN for 9am tomorrow Monday.

“Please find attached three (3) original copies of a Referral Instrument regarding the trade dispute between the Federal Government of Nigeria /Federal Ministry of Education and The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for adjudication by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN).

“In view of the fact that ASUU members have been on strike since February 14, 2022, and have refused to call off the action despite apprehension of same, it would be appreciated if this dispute is given an accelerated hearing in order to bring the dispute to an end.”

Decision to approach the industrial court was reached after both parties failed to resolve the issue at a meeting in Abuja

Meanwhile, no fewer that 46 senior lawyers have indicated interest to defend ASUU.

This is as it alleged that government plans to sack lecturers in federal universities if it fails to get judgment.

A member of ASUU, Uwar Yobe, in his Twitter page said: “46 law professors (22 SANS) have so far volunteered to represent ASUU in her case with the federal government. One of the professors is alleged to have supervised the Chief Judge, the National Industrial Court during his masters’ degree.”

ASUU’s lawyer, Femi Falana, is likely to lead the legal team in court to challenge the Federal Government’s action.

Some ASUU officials told Daily Sun that it was not the first time government would drag the union to NICN and that the union is ready for the firework ahead.

One of the chairmen said: “Our union is ready for them at the court.”

A zonal coordinator of the union described the legal action as endgame for the government.

On sack option, the union leaders told Daily Sun that members were not scared but stressed that it was also not the first time government would threaten to sack.

One of the unionist said: “What other options are open to the government other than sacking if this fail for instance?”

On February 14, university lecturers embarked on four-week strike and twice rolled it over and in August, the union declared total, comprehensive and indefinite strike.

In an effort to end the six-month strike, the Federal Government awarded professors 35 percent salary increment and 23.5 percent to other category of lecturers.

The union, however, rejected the offer and insisted on Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), which was captured in the 2009 agreement and the Briggs lead committee.