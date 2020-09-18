The Network of Adamawa Non Governmental Organisation (NANGO) has appealed to the Federal Government to negotiate with the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) to call off their strike in the interest of the masses.

Mr Peter Egwudah, the Chairman of the network, made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Yola.

Egwudah said that the strike was not good for the ordinary citizens and the economy of the country as a whole.

“I am seizing this opportunity to appeal to the Federal Government to look into the matter in the interest of the masses.

“The government should address this by finding a strategy to meet the demands it can for now, while it works on the other issues that cannot be met immediately.

“Strikes have a way of taking us back to uproot all the achievements we had reached in terms of healthcare delivery”, he said.

According to him, the strike is currently impacting negatively on the poor people across the states of the federation,hence, the need for the Federal Government and the unions to seat at a roundtable.

The Chairman called on Nigerians to pray for the improvement of the country’s economy, so as to record more developments. (NAN)