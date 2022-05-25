From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Non Teaching Staff Unions of the Edo State owed-Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma Chapters have joined the institution’s Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call on the Students to remain at home till the suspension of national strike and the payment of arrears and outstanding salaries in the University is meant.

ASUU in a statement on Monday rejected the University’s memo ordering the students to return to the Halls of Residence on Thursday May 26.

The University’s JAC comprising the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Non Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) have asked the students, guardians and parents of the institution to disregard the memo from the University’s Acting Registrar, Mr. Ambrose Odiase, directing the return of students to the Halls of Residence on Thursday May 26.

Rising from a joint meeting on Tuesday, 24th May, 2022 at Ekpoma under a Joint Action Committee (JAC), the University’s three non-teaching staff Unions expressed shock at the memo from the University’s Acting Registrar, Mr. Ambrose Odiase, directing the return of students to the Halls of Residence.

A statement signed by the University’s chairmen and secretaries of NAAT, NASU and SSANU, Comrade Bayo Jim Omoikhoje, Comrade Charles Odiamehi, Comrade Thomas Osajiele Onofua, and Comrade Jacob Nwonoba Nweke, Comrade Saturday Akhimien Comrade Emmanuel Oisagbai Omokhafe respectively, further said: “JAC of NAAT, NASU and SSANU are on a nationwide strike and JAC at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, cannot break out of the ongoing national strike.”

They described the action of the University Administration to call students back to halls of residence as “an aberration, considering the fact that JAC of NAAT, NASU and SSAU are on a nationwide strike.”

Angered by the development, the University’s JAC also resolved to withdraw all concessions it earlier granted to the University.

The University’s non-teaching unions further maintained that “the directive to students to return to Halls of Residence is another means of endangering the lives of the students, especially in the face of insecurities on our deplorable roads.

JAC therefore, wish to advise parents, guardians and students to disregard the said directive as the nationwide strike is still on.”

The Unions expressed dismay over the escalation of crisis of salary in the University and demanded the resolution of the irregularities which characterized the payment of January 2022 salary, including the immediate payment of many of its members who were not paid salaries.

“The payment of one month salary is not enough to assume that the University can resume academic activities and that JAC members whose salaries were withheld without due process should be paid without further delay”, the unions said.

They insisted that all outstanding salaries, check-off dues and other sundry deductions must be paid up to date before thinking of resumption, including the implementation of the New National Minimum Wage in the University, with effect from March, 2022 salaries.

The University’s JAC vowed to continue the strike and advised the University Administration not to consider resumption of activities on campus if the issues at stake are not satisfactorily resolved.