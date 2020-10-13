Kwara Government has directed all civil servants in the state to resume at their respective places of work.

The directive is contained in a public service announcement signed by the Kwara Head of Service, Modupe Oluwole, in Ilorin, yesterday.

Oluwole assured civil servants that adequate security arrangement has been made to guarantee the safety of all.

“This is to inform the entire Kwara state civil servants that the Akure Zone of the Industrial Court has given an injunction stopping the planned strike by the organised labour under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC-TUS)

“We passionately appeal to labour unions to continue to dialogue with the government to reach an acceptable agreement on the new minimum wage.

“Civil servants are therefore reminded of the provisions of the Public Service Rule”, she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Oct. 7, organised labour in Kwara rejected the ongoing verification and auditing exercise by the state government as a condition for payment of minimum wage to the workers as demanded.

The labour leaders, therefore, put their members on standby for an indefinite strike which will was to begin on Monday.