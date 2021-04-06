From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Government has said that it would not be able to implement consolidated salaries for the month of March in the face of current financial realities.

A statement signed by the Kano State Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, explained that the drop in federal allocations for the period under review has made it difficult for it to implement the new salary package.

The statement said that in the month of March it received a total allocation of N12.4 billion from the federation account, out of which it collected N6.1 billion, while the 44 local government areas of the state collected the sum of N6.3 billion.

The statement explained that for the state to pay the consolidated wages to its workers, it needs additional billions of naira to augment its earnings.

The statement pointed out that at its meeting with the labour union in May 2020, there was an understanding that government would pay workers’ salaries based on the percentage of the total allocation received.

The statement recalled that in November/December last year, a similar necessary but temporary measure was adopted in the payment of workers’ salary, but added that the situation was reversed for the months of January and February after the situation had improved.

The statement noted that given the situation, organised labour ought to have reasoned with the government rather than embark on a strike.

The statement enlisted the support of the labour union and the entire workforce to maintain the good working relationship with the government in the interest of industrial harmony.

The statement further assured workers in the state that they would continue to receive the new package as soon as the situation improves.