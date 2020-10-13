Gabriel Dike

Worried by the Federal Government delay to address its demands, the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has directed various branches nationwide to vote whether the union should embark on an indefinite strike.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of ASUP at its meeting last week in Abuja, asked the branches to conduct a referendum and decide if the union should embark on strike or not.

In an attempt to prevent ASUP strike, the Federal Government has invited the national leadership of the union to a crucial meeting today (Wednesday).

ASUP had recently given the Federal Government an ultimatum to implement their demands or face an industrial action by lecturers in state and federal polytechnics.

Among ASUP demands include the irregularities in the implementation of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), unabated victimization of union leaders, insincerity of government over the 2017 signed agreement, NEEDS Assessment grants to state and federal polytechnics and non-release of revitalization funds.

Daily Sun learnt many ASUP branches voted for an indefinite strike while some will conduct the referendum today (Wednesday) and Thursday.

Some of ASUP chairmen whose branches have not conducted the referendum were confident that congress will vote for strike because of the Federal Government attitude towards their demands in the last seven years or more.

“All branches after our NEC meeting last week were mandated to hold referendum on strike. Our members are agitated about government attitude to our demands. Certainly, our members will vote for strike and the results will be discussed at another NEC meeting in Abuja next week.

“We cannot continue like this. We have written series of letters, met government officials and gone on warning strike without success. I am not surprised that my branch voted for an indefinite strike. Feelers from other branches indicate same voting pattern, said one of ASUP chairmen in the South.

According to him, all ASUP branches were given from Monday to Friday to conduct the referendum and based on the results, NEC will deliberate on the outcome and decide on the next action.

He revealed that from results of branches that conducted referendum, it was an overwhelming endorsement for an indefinite strike.

Apparently to avert the impending indefinite strike, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu will meet with the leadership of ASUP today.

The Director, Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Ben Bem Goong confirmed the crucial meeting, stating “education minister, Adamu Adamu will tomorrow (Wednesday) play host to the leadership of ASUP who will be on a day working visit to the ministry.”