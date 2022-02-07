By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

One week after President Muhammadu Buhari promised that his administration would ensure university lecturers don’t go on strike, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday asked him to match his words with action by ensuring that the issues in contention are addressed.

The union also observed that one week after the president’s comment, the Federal Government is yet to take steps to meet the demands nor has it invited the leadership of ASUU to a meeting to resolve the outstanding issues.

Ahead of the mobilization of members and sensitization of the public, the National Executive Council (NEC) would meet this week at the University of Lagos to take a position on the next line of action.

President Buhari last week promised to ensure that university lecturers don’t embark on strike. He made the pledge when he met with members of the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council.

But some ASUU branch chairmen told Daily Sun that President Buhari could only be taken seriously if within the period of his statement and before the next NEC meeting, the demands are implemented.

The chairmen told Daily Sun that following the president’s statement, the union looked forward to positively responding to the face-off between ASUU and the Federal Government.

According to the chairmen, Buhari has failed to match his words with action and that one week after his promise to ensure ASUU would not go on strike, nothing has been heard from the government.

Former Zonal Coordinator, ASUU Ibadan Zone, Prof. Ade Adejumo, said if the president is serious with his statement of not wanting the union to embark on strike, he would have done something tangible to resolve the face-off.

‘’We don’t take his words serious about doing the needful to prevent ASUU from going on strike. This is about one week after his promise, what has happened? Yes, he still has the time to address the situation. The clock is fast ticking and we can’t wait for him.

Chairman of ASUU UNILAG branch, Dr Dele Ashiru, confirmed the directive of NEC for branches to hold congress and sensitize members on the impending strike.

“At the last NEC meeting of our union, all branches were directed to observe a day of mobilization and sensitization of members, students and the general public to the impending strike over government insensitive and unwillingness to implement the renegotiated 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement which will usher in a new and robust salary structure for our members,” he added.