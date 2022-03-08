From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has rejected the newly constituted renegotiation team by the Federal Government to review the agreements reached with the Union and other university-based labour unions, notably, SSANU, NAAT, and NASU.

On Monday, Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, inaugurated the reconstituted Federal Government renegotiation committee in Abuja, and reminded them of the enormous responsibilities ahead of them, thus appealing to them not to disappoint the Federal Government that found them worthy of the task.

Prof. Emeritus Nimi Briggs, Pro-Chancellor, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State, is leading the Federal Government renegotiation team.

Members of the Federal Government team are Lawrence Patrick Ngbale, Pro-Chancellor, Federal University. Wukari, Taraba State representing the North East; Prof. Funmi Togunu-Bickersteth, Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, Birnin Kebbi representing South West; Senator Chris Adighije, Pro-Chancellor, Federal University. Lokoja, representing the South East.

Others are Prof. Olu Obafemi Pro-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, representing the North-Central; Prof. Zubairu Iliyasu, Pro-Chancellor, Kano State University of Science & Technology, representing North West; and Barr. Matthew B. Seiyefa, Pro-Chancellor, Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, representing South South.

ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, who was a guest on Arise TV news, on Monday night, describeed the action of the government as unexpected and insult to the sensitivity of ASUU members who are expecting something different from what the government did.

He said: “When we embarked on warning strike few weeks ago, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, assured us that the issues would be resolved within six weeks. Now, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, inaugurated another negotiation team with three months period to discuss content of the agreements.

“Besides, we finished this negotiations last year, and the parties agreed and signed the document. What we were waiting was the implementation of the agreements. Why is the government now talking about renegotiation of agreements reached and signed. This is just a delay tactics by the government. This is the worst I have seen since I have been in this struggle for the revitalization of our universities.

“This whole process started in 2009 when we signed the agreements with the government. It was agreed that the agreements should be reviewed every three years, in line with developments in the world. Unfortunately, the agreements was not reviewed till 2017 after several agitations and industrial actions. During the period, government team made all sorts of stumbling block to frustrate the efforts which made the process last till May 2021.

“Regrettably, most of the people in the new team, particularly the chairman, Prof. Nimi Briggs, were part of the team that participated in the renegotiation exercise. As far as we are concern, we have done with the negotiations. All we have been getting are promises that look that deceit from the government.”