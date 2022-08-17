Nnamani Adanna, Abuja

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has invited the striking electricity workers for an emergency meeting at his office.

Ngige’s media team confirmed to DailySun of the meeting which was expected to hold at about 4pm on Wednesday.

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) had earlier directed its members to go on strike, due to neglect of staff welfare and failure of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to pay entitlements to worker.

A development which has thrown the nation into total blackout.

TCN, in response, however, called for calm as efforts were on to sort out the disagreement.

It also appealed to the workers to suspend the proposed strike, assuring that steps had been taken to resolve the issues.

“We anticipate that the industrial action, which is set to take place from Wednesday, the 17th of August 2022, if goes as planned may lead to disruption of power supply to electricity consumers across the nation,” TCN said in a statement.

“In the meantime, we would like to reassure our esteemed customers that we are currently working with the relevant regulatory authorities and the parties involved to reach an amicable resolution and avert the strike action.”