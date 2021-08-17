From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Medical doctors, under the umbrella of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), have said they won’t be cajoled to call-off the nationwide strike embarked upon over unpaid entitlements and other issues.

They were, rather, concerned that instead of government to find lasting solutions to the issues at hand, they chose to take the matter to National Industrial Court (NIC) for adjudication.

NARD President, Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, told newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, that as a law-abiding association, they were in court as summoned, but the Federal Ministry of Labour was absent, and only the Federal Ministry of Health was present representing the Federal Government, and the case was adjourned to September 15, 2021.

He said: “We are not unaware of the sufferings that health seeking Nigerians are going through due to government’s insincerity of purpose. It’s 120 days since we called off our industrial action following government Memorandum of Action. It’s five years and 11 months since we signed the Memorandum of Terms of Settlement (MOTOS), yet, government has reneged.

“We once again appeal to Nigerians to bear with us because a hungry doctor is a dangerous doctor. We are hopeful that the government shall do the needful as it pertains the welfare of our members thus curbing the ugly incidences of brain drain.”

Resident doctors embarked on nationwide strike on August 2 over several labour related issues some of which bordered on residency training, owed salaries and entitlements.

They have vowed to continue the nationwide strike until their demands are met by the Federal Government.