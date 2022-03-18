From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Youth Union (NYU) has accused the Federal Government of playing “hide and seek” game with university lecturers under the umbrella of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in the last 13 years of periodic academic interruptions due to industrial actions.

The Youth group advised the Federal Government to suspend its plans to have new agreements, suggesting that they work out an implementation strategy for the 2009 agreement reached with ASUU instead of talking about new agreenents that might end receiving same treatment as the 2019 agreement.

NYU National President, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, in a statement on Thursday, urged stakeholders and political leaders to wade into the matter between ASUU and federal government, maintaining that elections might not hold if university students are left to roam the streets.

He, therefore, warned State Governors against actions that could endanger the country’s democracy, regretting the fact that actions and utterances of some State Governors across the two major political parties, APC and PDP, in recent times do not inspire hope.

He said that Nigerian youths are very worried by the conduct and dispositions of some of these state governors, thus asking Nigerians to hold the governors responsible if any thing bad happens to Nigeria’s democracy.

He noted that unless governors resolve to play by the rules and insist on toeing the path of rule of law and constitutionality, the 2023 general elections may not hold.