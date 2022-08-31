From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Labour Party presidential candidate (LP), Peter Obi, has expressed displeasure towards the lingering industrial action by the Academic Staff of Universities (ASUU), labeling it as unconscionable, worrisome and unacceptable.

Obi lamented the effect of the ongoing strike on students and tertiary education in the country, stating that is was time for the federal government to engage in collaborative negotiations with the union.

ASUU went on strike in February due to failure on the part of the government to meet its demands bothering on payment of earned allowances, payment of revitalisation funds to universities, creation of visitation panels and implementation of the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS).

On Monday, the union embarked on an indefinite strike.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, the LP flag bearer wrote, “Nigeria is vastly polarized and wracked by deep divisions along religious, ethnic and regional lines. There is a staggering level of corruption. Our universities have remained closed for six months.

“While our healthcare system remains almost moribund, power generation and distribution are also at an all-time low.

“Our position is that ASUU strike has lingered for far too long. It is unconscionable, worrisome and unacceptable that FGN would allow such an industrial action to become almost intractable to the detriment of our students.

“It’s time for FGN to engage in collaborative negotiations with ASUU, and in good faith.”