From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Patients at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, on Monday appealed to doctors to call off their a day old strike.

The frustrated patients and their relatives, who had earlier doubted if the strike would hold, also appealed to the government to meet the demands of the doctors.

Doctors under the aegis of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) have declared an industrial action nationwide.

Some in-patients and out-patients who spoke with correspondents said they were already feeling the negative effects of the strike which has crippled activities at the hospital as doctors, including consultants, abandon their duties.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.