Striking members of the non-teaching staff of Nigerian universities on Tuesday blocked entrance to the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), to enforce compliance with the nationwide strike.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU) were turned back at the gate.

Administrative activities at the Senate building and the general offices of the various departments were grounded to a halt as members complied with the strike.

At the Imo state University, however, the enforcement was limited as a result of the ongoing screening examinations for prospective students.

The Public Relations Officer of the University, Mr Ralph Njoku-Obi told NAN that members of the striking unions, who were involved in the screening examination, were cleared to work for the duration of the examinations.

NAN recalls that the 5-day warning strike was to drive home their demands for the payment of their earned allowances, the university staff schools’ matter, and the renegotiation of the 2019 Federal Government’s agreement with the unions.

The strike unions had vowed to continue indefinitely if their demands are not met at the end of the warning strike.(NAN)