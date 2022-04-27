By Bimbola Oyesola

Organised Labour yesterday, said the Federal Government has no right to stop salary of striking university workers as it will amount to breach of contract.

Reacting to the report that the Federal Government might have invoked the ‘no work, no pay’ policy, the General Secretary of the Non Academic Staff Union of Universities and Allied Institutions (NASU) Prince Peters Adeyemi, said government cannot flagrantly stop salary of workers as the strike followed due process.

“It’s difficult to react to this report because non of our members has complained to us about their salary not being paid.

“Also we don’t expect Federal Government to stop salary. It will amount to breach of labour law. There are precedence for union to go on strike and that was properly followed before we embarked on the strike,” he said.

Adeyemi lamented that the unions decided to embark on the strike after all avenues of dialogue with the government has failed.

“We’ve been talking to Government, if Government had listened to us, there wouldn’t be any need for us to go on strike. It’s the last option for us to get the Government to listen to us, hence the action of government will be completely illegitimate and unlawful. However if it’s true that Government stopped the salary of our members, we will call our organ meetings and react appropriately,” he stated.