From Gyang Bere, Jos

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Jos chapter has urged members to return to classes as it has vacated the sit-at-home resolution taken following the payment of half salaries for October by the Federal Government to lecturers.

Its branch chairperson, Prof. Lazarus Maigoro in a statement, yesterday, in Jos said: “You will recall that at our congress meeting of 4 November, 2022, members resolved to sit or work from home in view of the half salary paid to our members for the month of October which cannot take them to their places of work, having stayed for more than eight months without salary in as much as they really want to work.

“Our branch resolution of course, was subject to the final decision of our national body

However, after receiving briefing at our National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of 7 November, 2022, our members resolved to vacate the sit/work at home decision while also reaffirming our commitment in the ability of our principal officers to handle the matter appropriately. This implies that our members are fully back to work on campus.”