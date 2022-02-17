The Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, has suspended academic activities in the institution for the 2020/2021 academic session.

Abdullahi Abdullahi, Deputy Registrar, Information and Publication of the university, said this in statement on Thursday in Jos.

According to Abdullahi, the Vice Chancellor gave approval, on behalf the Senate of the university, after an emergency meeting of the institution’s management.

He said that the decision to suspend academic activities was based on the one-month strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“The Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos, on behalf of its Senate, has approved suspension of academic activities for the 2020/2021 until further notice.

“This followed an emergency meeting of the university’s management where issue of the strike declared by ASUU was considered as it affects academic activities “the statement said.