From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) branch, has dissociated itself from the on-going strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The lecturers have also appealed to the federal government to pay their withheld salaries from March 2022 to June 2022.

In separate letters, which was dated June 3, 2022 and addressed to the Minister of Education and Minister of Labour and Employment, the lecturers said they never joined the strike.

Dailysun gathered that the lecturers have also written to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning in this respect.

The letter which was sighted by our correspondent was signed by the Assistant Secretary of the union, Dr. Mohammed Adam Sheik Abdulahi, entitled, “Request for payment of our withheld salary from March-June 2022”

It read “We, members of the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital branch, majority of which form the College of Medical Sciences Academic Board, University of Maiduguri, wish to kindly request for the payment of our withheld salaries from March 2022-June 2022. This is because our members (medical lecturers in the University of Maiduguri) have been patriotically doing their work, which includes teaching, training and conducting examinations of medical students throughout the period of the ongoing strike.”

“They drew the attention of the Ministers to their earlier correspondences in March with the Provost, College of Medicine and Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, notifying them of their resolve to remain at work, notwithstanding the strike declared by ASUU.

They explained they had taken the proactive step as preventive measures should Federal Government decide to implement the “no work, no pay” rule on ASUU.

To encourage their patriotic members to continue providing their services for the good of country,

medical lecturers appealed for the release of their salaries.