From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Academic activities at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) was brought to a halt, yesterday, following the full compliance by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to the four-weeks industrial action ordered by the union’s national body on Monday.

Lecture halls were empty with no academic activities taking place anywhere in the campus. Some students were seen loitering around the campus while others were boarding campus shuttles to Nsukka town motor park en-route homes.

Also, centres and institutes in the university which had fixed academic programmes before the strike had to shift the venue outside the school environment to avoid a clash with the striking lecturers.

Chairman of ASUU UNN chapter, Christian Opata, said the one-month warning strike was due to failure of the Federal Government to meet the union demands in spite of several pleas by ASUU to fulfil its promises on agreement entered with the union.

In separate interviews, UNN students expressed their frustrations over the incessant strike by ASUU as they alleged that where denied entry into their lecture halls and laboratories, yesterday.

They appealed to the Federal Government to dialogue with the union and solve the lingering issue once and for all for the interest of the nation’s students and educational development of the country.

Michael Abuch, president Students Union Government (SUG) urged government to find immediate solution to constant strike by ASUU as it had become a yearly routine and has disrupted their academic calendar.