From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, vowed that his administration will not negotiate with the leadership of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) because their demands will derail the programmes he has designed for primary school in the state.

He stated this at a stakeholders’ forum organised by the State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB) with the theme: “Improving collaboration in the provision of basic education,” in Benin where he alleged a segment of the leadership of the NUT has been politicised.

Stressing that there is no going back in his quest to improve basic education which he said was the foundation of whatever the people are today, Obaseki alleged that the last strike by primary school teachers was influenced by a politicised segment of the leadership of the NUT.

“What we saw the last time was part of the leadership of their union that have become political and are playing politics with the lives of our children.

“We don’t have a problem with the teachers of this state rather we have problem with a section of the leadership of the union that have decided to politicise the issue and derail what we have started and I have said as the governor of the state elected by Edo people,I am ready to fight with anybody that will jeopardise our mission.

“We are not going to be intimidated, we are going to fight as long as you want to derail EdoBEST, it is not a threat but I just want to assure you we have the mandate of the Edo people to move Edo forward.

“I hear they are still threatening the strike is not over, I wish them luck and I want you, the stakeholders, to join us to make sure the right thing is done,” the governor said.

Earlier, SUBEB Chairman, Joan Oviawe, said she came up with EdoBEST (Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation) to reposition basic education in the state.

She disclosed in the last four years through EdoBEST, the state has achieved the least number of children out-of-school in the country, made Edo State primary schools teachers the best paid in the country with the restoration of all their previously withheld emoluments, adding that plans were on to recruit 3,000 additional teachers soonest.