From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Federal Government, yesterday, explained why the renegotiation of agreements reached with university lecturers under the umbrella of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other university based labour unions lingered for long with durable resolution.

The government recalled that the re-negotiation of the 2009 agreements between the Federal Government and the University-based staff unions (ASUU, SSANU, NAAT & NASU) commenced on Monday, February 13, 2017.

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who spoke at the inauguration of reconstituted Federal Government renegotiation committee in Abuja, explained that COVID-19 pandemic and other unforeseen circumstances led to the prolonged renegotiation with ASUU and other unions.

The committee is chaired by the Pro-Chancellor, Alex Ekweme Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Emeritus Prof. Nimi Briggs. Other members are the Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, Wukari, Lawrence Ngbale who represents the North-East; and the Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, Prof. Funmi Togunu-Bickersteth, representing the South West.

Also in the team are the Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, Lokoja, Sen. Chris Adighije, representing South East; and the Pro-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Prof. Olu Obafemi from the North-Central.

The rest are the Pro-Chancellor, Kano State University of Science and Technology, Prof. Zubairu Iliyasu, representing the North West; and the Pro-Chancellor, Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Mathew Seiyefa from the South-South.

The minister reminded them of the enormous responsibilities ahead of them and appealed to them not to disappoint the Federal Government that found them worthy of the task.

Adamu said: “There is no gain saying that the earnest desire of every stakeholder in the Nigenan University System (NUS) and, indeed, the nation at lärge is to conclude this re-negotiation exercise within the shortest possible period.

“Therefore, I wish to specially appeal to this reconstituted committee to double its effort towards concluding the assignment and producing a realistic and workable draft agreements that would holistically tackle the challenges confronting the NUS and reposition it to effectively play its very important role in national development.”

He said the committee is expected to review the draft proposed FGN/ASUU agreements, and liaise and consult with relevant stakeholders to finalise the position of the Federal Government to the issues in the draft proposed FGN/ASUU renegotiated agreement.

Other responsibilities include renegotiating in realistic and workable terms the 2009 agreements with other University-Based Unions; negotiate and recommend any other issue the Committee deems relevant to reposition the NUS for global competitiveness; and submit proposed draft agreements within three months from the date of inauguration.