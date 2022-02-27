From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), has said that its planned industrial action that will completely ground activities in universities is due to federal government’s refusal to honour the various agreements signed with the union.

This is coming barely two weeks after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) embarked on a one month warning strike action.

SSANU regretted that the federal government was forcing the union to down tools even though it has been reluctant to resume its suspended strike, considering the effect on students, university education and the parents.

The National President of SSANU, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim who spoke on behalf of the union to journalists in Abuja said that they were prepared to present to the federal government the Universities Peculiar Personnel Payroll System, U3PS, which is expected to replace the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS.

Ibrahim explained that the U3PS was designed by professionals and that it captures all the peculiarities including payment for sabbatical, visiting lecturers etc.

He added that the inconsistencies of the IPPIS which he claimed has caused untold hardship were still faced by non teaching staff.

He further disclosed that another contentious issue is the renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement with the federal government that was long overdue.

“It was agreed that the 2009 Agreement should be reviewed every three years but 12 years after, not even 50 percent was implemented. Part of the areas we have agreed for review are the Responsibility Allowances for heads of departments, Hazard Allowances, Call/Shift Duty Allowances for Nurses, Doctors, Engineers etc and Overtime Allowances. They should invite us immediately for the renegotiation.

“Another of our major concerns is the payment of the minimum wage arrears. They told us that they have budgeted for it and that we should submit the necessary requirements which we complied with but yet, nothing has been done.

“We (leadership of SSANU and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions) are going to meet in a few days to take our position. We have been reluctant to shut down the universities because of its effect on the education system, students and parents but it appears that our peaceful disposition to resolve issues amicably is being taken for granted by the government.

“Remember it is just a resumption, we only suspended the strike to allow the government to implement the Memorandum of Action and we can resume anytime.

“Our members are facing hardships. The inconsistencies of the IPPIS are still there, cooperative deductions and check-off dues are not remitted to unions. Some of our members who are into the corporation collected loans from banks and the banks do not entertain excuses.

“Our U3PS is ready to be presented to the government. We assembled professionals, remember we make payments for staff and we should have a better understanding on how the system works. We commissioned our professionals for the U3PS to replace the IPPIS, we have captured all our peculiarities including sabbatical, visiting lecturers.” He said.