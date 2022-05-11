From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Minister for Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige will be hosting a meeting between the government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as well as all other registered Trade Unions in Nigerian universities on Thursday.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Others to be present at the meeting are identified interest groups and Civil societies.

In an invitation message to the media, the Ministry’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Olajide Oshundun noted that the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Agboola Gambari, will be chairing the meeting.

The message read, “The Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, will host a Tripartite-Plus meeting between the government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other registered Trade Unions in Nigerian universities, as well as identified interest groups and Civil societies, on the on-going industrial actions by the trade unions.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Agboola Gambari, will chair the meeting.

“The meeting is scheduled as follows:

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Date: Thursday, 12th May, 2022

Time: 4.00 pm

Venue: Banquet Hall, State House, Abuja.”