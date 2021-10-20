Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu could be made to pay a big price for his penalty miss against Charleroi on Sunday.

Onuachu failed to convert a spot kick from six yard as Genk lost 3-1 to Charleroi and missed the opportunity to close the gap on the top team.

With Genk trailing, the referee awarded a penalty to them and Onuachu failed to beat the goalkeeper from the penalty spot.

The referee later ordered a retake and Onuachu failed to beat the goalkeeper for the second time.

Reacting to the misses, a frustrated John Van den Brom said, it’s time for Onuachu to step aside from role and give the responsibility to some else.

“We were compact on the field and made use of the switch. Then you have to reward yourself with a goal and that does not happen,”

“It is now time to think about making someone else responsible for that,” The Dutchman referred to the penalty miss.

Despite the miss, Onuachu is Genk’s leading scorer this season with 11 goals in all competitions.

