Paul Erewuba

Leicester City are interested in signing Real Madrid striker, Luka Jovic, who has also been linked with Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

According to the The Sun UK, If the Serbian’s move to the King Power Stadium materialises, manager Brendan Rodgersis said to have lined him up to partner Jamie Vardy in attack next season, and this could see the end of Super Eagles’ star’ Kelechi Iheanacho, playing second fiddle to the former England international.

Jovic, it is reported, has had a poor debut season with Real Madrid, scoring two goals in 25 appearances in all competitions, and the Spanish giants are willing to listen to offers for the 22-year-old.

With the Foxes on the verge of returning to Europe, Brendan Rodgers is in the market for a striker to ease the goalscoring burden on Vardy.

The Leicester City number 9 has rarely partnered with Iheanacho in attack, with the two strikers named in the starting lineup together six times in all competitions, so far, this season, but it has worked quite well when it happens.

Despite his limited playing opportunities, Iheanacho has found the net 10 times from his 1,180 minutes – across 23 matches, 14 of which he started.