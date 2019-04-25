The director-general of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has commended the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Mr. Muhammad Musa Bello, and his officials for the timely raid and closure of strip clubs in Abuja. Runsewe said the rise of this ugly and negative recreational pastime negates every strand of Nigerian culture, hence the need for all states in the country to emulate the FCT raid and boost the measures adopted by the administrator of the FCT.

“What the FCT minister and his officials have done is not only commendable, it is a proactive measure to track down the influencers and marketers of this sodomitic expression, thereby protecting our culture from foreign pollution,” he said, adding that Nigeria’s future rests with its young persons who must be protected and discouraged from accepting and practising certain cultures that are not only against Christianity and Islam but also against the true living culture of the Nigerian nation.

Runsewe further disclosed that NCAC would soon roll out a national cultural campaign against harmful foreign and strange cultures targeted at the Nigerian youth, not excluding illegal drug habits and strange smoking practices. He decried the rising negative influence of these negative tendencies often passed off as global recreational trends and occupations, noting that Nigeria’s home-grown culture must not be overshadowed by this package from messengers of darkness. He called on the Nigerian media and religious bodies to join hands in checking the nude culture.