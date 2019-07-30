Proprietor of CEDEC International Schools, Lagos, Ijeoma Pauline Unachukwu, has charged the graduating students of the school to always strive for excellence as they complete their six years academic course.

Unachukwu, who speakoke at the graduation/prize giving ceremony in Lagos, said she is confident that the sky will not be the limit of the graduating students considering the six years of academic drilling, moulding, nurturing, learning and painstaking journey in the secondary school.

Also, the Principal, Janefrances Umegakwe, advised the graduands to be good ambassadors of their families, the school and the nation as they enter another phase of life.

Umegakwe reminded them to always imbibe the core values of the school which include fear of God, hard work, humility, punctuality and strive for excellence anywhere to go.

She said the graduating class of 2019 fondly called the ‘Giant of Tomorrow’, has recorded success in the academic session, adding that the school won the star prices for Spelling Bee Competition organised by the Association of Private Educators (APE), and essay competition organised by Society for Environmental Toxicology and Pollution Mitigation.

She commended the parents, management, and staff of the school for their support.

Speaking on the theme: “Giant of Tomorrow,” officiating minister, Pastor Eko Michael and Chairman on the occasion, Mr. Idonije, reminded the graduating students that giant is not by size but by achievements and accomplishments.

The duo advised the students to be focused, dedicated and shun bad friends.