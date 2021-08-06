Ahead of November 6th Anambra State governorship election, the Civil Liberty Organization (CLO) has advised politicians and stakeholders to strive to make favoritism give way to patriotism, avarice for altruism, mediocrity for meritocracy and injustice for justice.

The human rights group urged them to strive to ensure that rights must replace wrongs in order to actualise Nigeria and democracy of the people’s dreams, hopes and aspirations.

CLO maintained that democracy as government of the people, by the people and for the people must always be determined by the majority of the people and that all efforts should be geared towards embarking on processes and actions that will enhance democracy and abhor and discard those that hinder it.

The Chairman of Anambra State Chapter of CLO, Mr. Vincent Ezekwueme in a statement noted that th people should bear in mind monumental selfless sacrifices made by democrats and Nigerians towards the enthronement of the current democratic governance and should sustain it for the betterment of everybody in the society.

He called on Anambra political gladiators, parties and stakeholders to redeem the state urgently from imminent but avoidable political logjam.

He described as very unfortunate, condemnable and despicable the inability of the three main political parties to resolved the crisis that emanated from the recently conducted primary elections, few weeks to the commencement of electioneering campaigns.

CLO regretted that the political parties have failed, refused and neglected to do the needful by calling their members to toe the part of constitutionality, civility, decorum and rule of law while aspiring for elective posts, else such aspirants should be sanctioned by their parties to restore sanity, discipline, sanctity and sacredness of ballot box.

“It also acts as a deterrent to others and restore the supremacy of the political parties over their members, but must be based on social justice, equity and egalitarianism.

“It is pertinent for us as the light of the nation to always and almost get Anambra 2021 right in order to consolidate our democracy and democratic governance”, Ezekwueme stated.

