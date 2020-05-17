It is almost certain that none would attribute any good side to stroke especially after considering the extent to which it affects the health and wellbeing of not only its patients but that of their families and communities as well. However, before throwing in the towel and making a final judgement on the condition, which in a lot of cases condemns it in totality, it is important to remember that stroke can be prevented in many cases. Many may ask, ‘How early can one start preventing stroke?’ or ‘Am I not too young to think about preventing a stroke?’- Prevention of stroke can start now for anybody.

Stroke is one of the leading causes of disability and death worldwide. It could significantly affect the quality of life of the affected individual as well as those who are left to care for them in any society. Yearly, over half a million people are diagnosed with stroke. Although anyone can have a stroke at any time, there are certain factors that have been associated with increasing the susceptibility of having stroke in people( i.e risk factors). Risk factors may be those that cannot be changed like old age, heredity( positive history of stroke among close relatives), sex(usually higher in males), race(more amongst African-American possibly due to increase rate of high blood pressure) among others, or risk factors may be those that can be changed, managed or prevented such as high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol, diabetes, heart diseases or conditions, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, obesity, physical inactivity among others.

A stroke is a medical emergency which occurs due to interruption or reduction of blood supply to a part of the brain which usually causes sudden abnormalities of the neurological system. Blood supplies the brain with oxygen and nutrients it requires to function and the brain cannot sustain its normal function for a long period without getting oxygen and other requirements. Stroke may occur following blocking (by a blood clot, atherosclerotic plaque or embolus) of the blood supply to a part of the brain(ischemic) or bleeding from a blood vessel in the brain(haemorrhagic) which result in cell death in the brain. It usually occurs without warning, however, in some cases there may an occurrence of transient ischaemic attack(TIA), also called mini-stroke, or temporary, as it resolves within a short time.

A very important aspect to know and remember is how to identify the symptoms of stroke, the American Stroke Society describes using the acronym F.A.S.T (when one notices face drooping, arm weakness, Speech difficulty, then it’s time to call emergency for help). As earlier stated that the brain cells can only survive for a very short duration without blood supply, the disability as well as other effects of a stroke on an individual largely depends on the time of intervention from the onset of the stroke. Hence, seeking medical assistance promptly and early as well as effective medical intervention could improve outcome. The symptoms and signs of stroke are usually sudden in onset and others may include weakness or numbness of the body( face, arm or legs), weakness or difficulty lifting the arms with a downward drift of one arm after raising both arm, difficulty seeing or loss of vision, unusually severe headache, confusion, difficulty with walking, loss of balance or coordination among many others. After a stroke occurs, there could be repeated strokes which may further worsen the prognosis. Diagnosis is done by healthcare professionals licensed to do so following history taking, physical examination, laboratory and imaging investigations.

Prevention of stroke is time and effort used wisely. For the threat to life and the extent to which stroke affects quality of lives of many in the society, learning and practicing ways to prevent its occurrence is of paramount importance. Prevention may be viewed in terms of stopping it from occurring in the first place(primary prevention) or stopping the occurrence of repeat strokes(secondary prevention). Preventive measures for stroke cannot be isolated from making healthy lifestyle choices. Helpful measures that may decrease a person’s risk of having a stroke include:

Lower and control blood pressure:- High blood pressure highly contributes to the risk of stroke. Regular monitoring and control of blood pressure is therefore advised so as to identify marked abnormalities which may not show any symptoms. Blood pressure can be lowered by reducing salt in the diet, eating more fruits and vegetables, reducing the consumption of excess cholesterol diet, avoiding or quitting cigarette smoking, using medicines as prescribed by the doctor( for persons on treatment for hypertension) among others.

Eat healthy:- Diet rich in vegetables, fruits and low in saturated, trans fats as well as cholesterol helps reduce risk of strokes. Plaques in the blood vessels from accumulation of fats and cholesterol may be reduced and eating healthy also helps to prevent obesity.

Lose weight-: Obesity increases risk of stroke. It is advised that unnecessary calories be avoided and regular exercises adopted when trying to lose weight.

Body mass index(BMI) should be maintained within normal limits. It is advised to discuss and review with your primary health care provider before starting any weight loss program so as to set appropriate goals that would be beneficial to the health of the individual.

Quit smoking:- Cigarette smoking is a single factor that increases the risk of stroke on its own. Smoking could be primary or secondary(people inhaling the tobacco smoke from the environment. For those who seek to quit or experience difficulty with quitting, they may seek help from their primary care physician.

Regular screening and prompt treatment of any conditions identified such as heart conditions, diabetes and others which may increase the risk of stroke occurring. Follow your doctor’s advice and use medication as prescribed by your doctor. Consult your doctor before changing or discontinuing any medication.

Avoid excess alcohol consumption.

Know how to identify early that someone may be having a stroke:- This could help prevent long lasting complications and disabilities caused by stroke.

Remember F(face drooping). A( arm weakness). S(speech difficulties). T(time to call emergency).

In discussing about stroke, it is crucial to mention the huge negative impact stroke has on the mental and social health of the individual and families of the person in many cases. The disability that may result from a stroke aside causing physical burden may mean higher cost of treatment, opportunities forgone, chronic disruption of personal life or that of the family, depression, poverty among many others. Hence, effective management of stroke involves a multidisciplinary approach.

Health quote of the week “Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.”- Arthur Ashe