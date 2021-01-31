(From Emmanuel Mogbede, NAN)

Dr Salihu Lukman, Director-General, Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), has said that strong government institutions would help in managing the country’s volatile politics.

He said this in a statement titled:” Nigeria’s volatile politics and the All Progressives Congress (APC) report on True Federalism” on Saturday in Abuja.

Lukman added that the recommended governance reform initiatives contained in the report present a big window of opportunity for the country and the party’s leaders in particular.

This, he said, was especially so because it presents an opportunity to develop the capacity to manage the country’s volatile politics which was laden with ethnic and religious influences.

According to him, the inability to proceed to initiate processes of strengthening governance institutions in the country will continue to subject APC leaders to unfair accusations of ethnicity.

“If care is not taken, no matter the achievement of our leaders, public recognition of the tenure of our leaders may be dictated by perceptive judgements of poor performance,” he said.

This, the PGF DG noted was usually because of bad management of the ethnic relationship.

He added that it was the responsibility of all APC members to protect the achievements of its leaders and governments, especially the Federal Government and President Muhammadu Buhari.

He noted that although, no matter what any political leader conceded, there would always be the strong presence of more political demands by ethnic groups.

He appealed to political leaders to consider the bigger picture, which was about responding to national challenges and strengthening the capacity of governance institutions in the country to serve the people.

Lukman said that the APC True Federalism Committee recommendations would strengthen the capacity of government institutions at all levels.