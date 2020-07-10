Several days without rain at temperatures around 36 degrees Celcius have contributed to the flare-up of several wildfires in Greece, the fire brigade reported on Friday.

Stoked by strong winds, 37 forest and bush fires were registered in the past 24 hours, prompting large-scale extinguishing operations with helicopters and planes.

A village for disadvantaged children in the resort town of Vari east of Athens had to be evacuated, according to the fire brigade.

Greek authorities have been quick to evacuate children’s camps and villages even when they are at low risk since a wildfire killed 100 people east of the capital in 2018.

In August 2019, a wildfire fanned by strong winds razed tracts of pine forest on the Greek island of Evia, leading to villages being evacuated and to an appeal from the authorities for assistance from its European partners.

A state of emergency was declared in central Evia as more than 227 firemen, supported by six helicopters and six other aircraft, battled the blaze.

Croatia and Italy were expected to send help after an appeal for airborne firefighting equipment from Greek authorities.

The four villages on the island were evacuated protectively.

The blaze on Evia, Greece’s second-largest island, generated thick smoke that reached the capital, Athens, some 110 kilometers (70 miles) away to the west.

By some accounts, the wall of flames was 11 kilometers long, fanned by strong, interchanging winds. (dpa/NAN)