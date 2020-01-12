Feyisara Onakoya

Have you ever tried rocking your beautiful dress with sneakers? Wearing sneakers with your adorable dress will not only make you look comfortable but smart and trendy as well.

Nowadays, you can wear a dress with a pair of sneakers and still look stylish and nice.

Pairing your short dresses with a fabulous pair of sneakers will make you forget about your high-heels and stilettos for some time.

You should be able to pull off this style effortlessly as well as make a fashion statement by adding lovely complementing accessories to complete your look.

To achieve this great and amazing look, any style of sneakers can be suitable for this purpose – whether athletic or fashionable sneakers. The choice is yours.

Don’t be afraid to pair sneakers with a dress. This stunning combo is always a good alternative for young and older women. You can always combine a feminine dress, no matter if it’s a sweater dress, sexy sheath, cocktail frock or any other mini-midi-maxi ensemble with a pair of sneakers.

Tips on getting it right

•Not every pair of kicks will look the same with a dress.

•Avoid trainers, they might ruin the whole look.

•Go with classic sneakers

•White is always best

•Choose a casual, short style dress

•Choose a dress with feminine details