Nollywood diva, Chidimma Agunobi aka Princess Salt has maintained that her curvaceous sexy figure is natural and not enhanced with surgery.

She told Saturday Sun: “I’ve always had this sexy shape from birth. I dare any doctor to come out with proof that I did surgery on my butt. I’m not against those that do liposuction; you are free to do with your body whatsoever makes you happy. But for me, I never did anything artificial. Nothing at all! I don’t even plan to work on my boobs to align with my backside. I’m comfortable the way I am. The most cherished parts of my body are my eyes, dark lips and waist,” she said.

When asked what turns her on and if she has ever considered being in a polygamous marriage, the Do Me Right star quipped: “No, but no one can predict the future and where your happy place would be. Bad breath and lies turn me off in a relationship. But neatness, honesty and intelligence are my huge turn on. I dislike proud people too.”

The role interpreter also reveals she has never been a victim of sexual harassment. “I’ve never been sexually harassed within or outside the industry. And I don’t pray to fall into that trap. However, some stubborn male fans won’t let me be. It’s crazy out there with these crazy fans. My embarrassing moment often happens at the airport where I get people staring at me, and the next thing they say is ‘na wa o, person wey dey nack am dey enjoy o. It’s so embarrassing for me, I swear.”