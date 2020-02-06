A 26-year-old Student, Francis Nwadiaru, was on Thursday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly assaulting his neighbour with fist blows all over her body and fracturing her finger.

Nwadiaru, a resident of Bariga area of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of breach of peace and assault.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at 4 p.m. on Jan. 10, at No. 24, Osinfolarin Str., Bariga area of Lagos.

According to her, the defendant beat up his neighbour, Miss Ada Emengini, because she had left her trash outside the flat for a while and it had began to smell.

She alleged that the defendant also used the compound’s Iron Gate to break the complainants’ little finger, when he was pushing her outside to throw the trash away.

Olaluwoye told the court that Emengini sustained injuries on her body and a fractured finger, saying that she had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

The offences contravene Sections 173 and 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (Revised)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 173 prescribes a three-year jail term for the offence of assault.

In her ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.J Oghre, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N250, 000 with two responsible sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until April 28 for mention. (NAN)