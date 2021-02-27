From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Chairman, Ansaru-Deen Society of Nigeria, Kaduna Branch, Alhaji Mohammed Liadi Olapade, has said that Nigeria’s future human resources is threatened with the perennial abduction of students from their schools.

He said if educating the country’s children is constantly interrupted by armed criminals, it means there is no future for the country, as the greatest resource of any country is its human resources.

Alhaji Olapade stated this in Kaduna on Saturday during the 8th Day Fidau Prayer for the late Chief Iman of Ansaru-Deen, Alhaji Salaudeen Mohammed Jamiu, who passed away penultimate Saturday.

According to him, ‘if we cannot educate our children, what future have we got? If our children are learned, that is the future that we have. There is no wealth that a nation has other than it human resource component. Things can only be better for the future of the country if we are able to train our future generation to carry the banner.

‘It is not even the abduction or the money that the kidnappers are taking that is the problem, it is the fear that has been created in people. It is dangerous for people to lose sense of security around schools. It is also affecting investment, because not only foreign investors, even local investors wont put their money where there is sense of insecurity,’ he said.

Speaking on the recent tribal clash in Ibadan, Olapade said if only Nigerians can emulate the virtues of the late Chief Imam, Alhaji Jamiu, the country would live in peace and harmony, saying that the late Imam was not only accommodating and unassuming, he was an example of anything good.

He said all the divisions being clamoured for from certain quarters of Nigeria cannot lead the country to anything glorious, hence the need for Nigerians to close ranks, believe that Nigeria is the only country they have and work to make it strong.

Earlier in his sermon, the Chief Imam of Abuja Branch of Ansaru-Deen, Dr Musa Olaofe, described late Imam Jamiu as a complete gentleman who gave all he had to the service of God and humanity.

He called on Nigerian leaders to emulate the late Imam, by using the resources and power at their disposal to protect Nigerians against the rampaging bandits and secure the country.

The Fidau prayer was attended by many prominent personalities and members of the Ansaru-Deen Society from across the country, including the Chief Press Secretary to Osun State Governor, Alhaji Ismail Omipidan.