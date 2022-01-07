From Gyang Bere, Jos

A 22-year-old student of Jos ECWA Theological Seminary (JETS), identified as David has been arrested by the Nigeria Police, Anglo-Jos Division, Plateau State for alleged forgery of Industrial Training Fund (ITF) skills acquisition form.

David, who was arrested on Friday in Jos, allegedly confessed to have printed ITF Skills acquisition forms in December 2021, and was selling them to members of the public at 700.

He noted that he had engaged the service of two innocent women who were photocopying the forged forms and selling them to women and youths in some parts of Plateau State.

The theology student said the women had sold several number of forms amounting to N85,000 between December, 2021 and now.

He confessed that he printed the form showing ITF in collaboration with Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), offering skills acquisition programme to members of the public to enable him attract attention of Christian youths and women.

While speaking to Journalists in Jos before being handed over to the Anglo-Jos Police Division for prosecution said: “I am a student of Jos Theological Seminary (JETS), I forged ITF form for skills acquisition programme and I am selling it to members of the public.

“I forged the form in December 2021 because I was sent away from school for lack of payment of tuition fee and I had nobody to assist me that was why I forge the form and I am selling them to pay my school fee.

“I printed the original copy and I gave two women who are photocopying and selling to people. The women have realized N85,000 from selling the forms and they have handed over the money to me.”